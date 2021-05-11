Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) & Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) and Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atlas Financial and Mercury General’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Financial $120.60 million 0.04 -$20.43 million N/A N/A Mercury General $3.97 billion 0.92 $320.09 million $2.60 25.51

Mercury General has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Financial.

Risk & Volatility

Atlas Financial has a beta of 2.99, indicating that its share price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mercury General has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Atlas Financial and Mercury General, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Mercury General 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Financial and Mercury General’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Financial N/A N/A N/A Mercury General 6.47% 13.57% 4.09%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Atlas Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.6% of Mercury General shares are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of Atlas Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 34.3% of Mercury General shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mercury General beats Atlas Financial on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Financial

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Anchor Group Management, Inc., engages in generating, underwriting, and servicing of commercial automobile insurance in the United States. The company's automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three primary areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage. It focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, including taxi cabs, non-emergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business autos. The company distributes its insurance products through a network of independent retail agents. Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards. It sells its policies through a network of independent agents, insurance agencies, and direct channels in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas, and Virginia. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

