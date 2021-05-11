Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ubisoft Entertainment operates in parts of Europe, Canada and the United States and its primary activities are the production, publishing and distribution of interactive entertainment products. Products include video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons, literary, multimedia, audio-visual products, cinematographic and television works. Some of its brands are Driver, Anno, Endwar and Tom Clancy. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on UBSFY. HSBC began coverage on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

Ubisoft Entertainment stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 52 week low of $14.26 and a 52 week high of $21.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -760.00 and a beta of 0.59.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

