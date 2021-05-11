Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. The Company has investments throughout the United States. Its portfolio of properties is leased to tenants operating in different industries which includes restaurants; general, specialty and discount retailers; movie theatres; education facilities; health, fitness and recreational facilities; automotive dealers, parts and service facilities; and supermarkets. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist boosted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Realty Capital presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE:SRC opened at $46.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -584.18 and a beta of 1.17. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $23.88 and a 1-year high of $48.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.26.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.85%.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,364. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

