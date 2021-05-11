Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sundial Growers Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company. It produces and grows cannabis strains. Sundial Growers Inc. is based in Calgary, Canada. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Sundial Growers in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $1.15 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $0.40 price target on shares of Sundial Growers in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Sundial Growers from a hold rating to a sell rating and lifted their price target for the company from $0.40 to $0.65 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $0.80.

Shares of SNDL stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Sundial Growers has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $3.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNDL. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sundial Growers during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sundial Growers by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sundial Growers in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 3.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sundial Growers Inc engages in production and marketing of cannabis products for the adult-use market in Canada. It produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

