Imperial Metals (OTCMKTS:IPMLF) Trading Up 2.3%

Imperial Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:IPMLF)’s share price was up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.92 and last traded at $4.84. Approximately 11,570 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 9,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.73.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average is $3.48.

About Imperial Metals (OTCMKTS:IPMLF)

Imperial Metals Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of base and precious metals in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Mount Polley copper-gold mine covering an area of 23,369 hectares consisting of seven mining leases and 50 mineral claims; the Huckleberry copper mines covering an area of 23,241 hectares consisting of two mining leases and 44 mineral claims.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.