PGT Innovations (PGTI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. PGT Innovations has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.14 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 11.73%. On average, analysts expect PGT Innovations to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:PGTI opened at $27.34 on Tuesday. PGT Innovations has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $28.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.06 and its 200-day moving average is $22.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 42.06 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

In related news, VP Brent Boydston sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $238,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,742.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Morgan sold 14,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $375,459.84. Insiders sold a total of 39,603 shares of company stock valued at $979,194 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

