Docebo (DCBO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Docebo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DCBO stock opened at $48.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.36. Docebo has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $68.00.

DCBO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Docebo from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities cut their price target on Docebo from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. CIBC cut their price target on Docebo from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Docebo in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Docebo in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Docebo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.43.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

