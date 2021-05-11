Docebo (DCBO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Docebo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of DCBO stock opened at $48.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.36. Docebo has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $68.00.
Docebo Company Profile
Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.
Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.