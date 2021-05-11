Reviewing Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) and American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) and Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

This table compares American Homes 4 Rent and Healthcare Trust of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Homes 4 Rent 11.72% 2.23% 1.47% Healthcare Trust of America 4.67% 1.84% 0.92%

American Homes 4 Rent has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Healthcare Trust of America has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.8% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.7% of Healthcare Trust of America shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.9% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Healthcare Trust of America shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Homes 4 Rent and Healthcare Trust of America’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Homes 4 Rent $1.14 billion 10.24 $141.04 million $1.11 33.31 Healthcare Trust of America $692.04 million 8.97 $30.15 million $1.64 17.31

American Homes 4 Rent has higher revenue and earnings than Healthcare Trust of America. Healthcare Trust of America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Homes 4 Rent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for American Homes 4 Rent and Healthcare Trust of America, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Homes 4 Rent 0 3 6 0 2.67 Healthcare Trust of America 0 5 5 0 2.50

American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus target price of $33.70, suggesting a potential downside of 8.85%. Healthcare Trust of America has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.67%. Given Healthcare Trust of America’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Healthcare Trust of America is more favorable than American Homes 4 Rent.

Dividends

American Homes 4 Rent pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Healthcare Trust of America pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. American Homes 4 Rent pays out 36.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Healthcare Trust of America pays out 78.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Homes 4 Rent has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Healthcare Trust of America has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Healthcare Trust of America is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

American Homes 4 Rent beats Healthcare Trust of America on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, CA.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations. Investments are targeted to build critical mass in 20 to 25 leading gateway markets that generally have leading university and medical institutions, which translates to superior demographics, high-quality graduates, intellectual talent and job growth. The strategic markets HTA invests in support a strong, long-term demand for quality medical office space. HTA utilizes an integrated asset management platform consisting of on-site leasing, property management, engineering and building services, and development capabilities to create complete, state of the art facilities in each market. This drives efficiencies, strong tenant and health system relationships, and strategic partnerships that result in high levels of tenant retention, rental growth and long-term value creation. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, HTA has developed a national brand with dedicated relationships at the local level. Founded in 2006 and listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 2012, HTA has produced attractive returns for its stockholders that have outperformed the US REIT index.

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.