Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Brokerages expect Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to post sales of $1.01 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Illumina’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $981.06 million. Illumina reported sales of $633.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illumina will report full year sales of $4.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.53 billion to $4.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ILMN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities lowered Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $376.89.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $380.46 on Tuesday. Illumina has a twelve month low of $260.42 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $55.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $398.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $382.80.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total transaction of $130,699.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,751.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.15, for a total value of $1,536,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,749,211.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,728 shares of company stock worth $7,215,210 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 3.5% in the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Illumina by 0.7% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 14.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 208 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

