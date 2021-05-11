Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.18 Million

Analysts forecast that Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) will post $37.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chargepoint’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $39.84 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.70 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chargepoint will report full-year sales of $203.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $196.80 million to $215.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $339.72 million, with estimates ranging from $334.30 million to $346.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Chargepoint.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of Chargepoint in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chargepoint in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Chargepoint in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Chargepoint in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Chargepoint in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHPT. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Chargepoint during the first quarter valued at about $1,789,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chargepoint in the fourth quarter worth about $4,521,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Chargepoint in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Chargepoint during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chargepoint in the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

CHPT opened at $21.34 on Tuesday. Chargepoint has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $49.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.69.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

