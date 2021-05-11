Brokers Offer Predictions for Red Rock Resorts, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RRR)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Red Rock Resorts in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.11. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ FY2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RRR. Truist increased their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Red Rock Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.08.

NASDAQ:RRR opened at $39.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 2.55. Red Rock Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $39.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.82.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $352.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.24 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 13.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.18) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $652,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crystal Rock Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 174,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.