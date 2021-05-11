National Bankshares Boosts Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target to C$195.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$190.00 to C$195.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FNV. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$193.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$188.00 to C$193.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$196.00 to C$158.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$227.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$195.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$198.42.

TSE FNV opened at C$179.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$168.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$163.56. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of C$133.63 and a 12-month high of C$222.15. The company has a quick ratio of 11.80, a current ratio of 12.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 85.49.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$396.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$334.90 million. Equities analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 3.6599999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.668 dividend. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 37.18%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

