Interfor (TSE:IFP) Given New C$47.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price target boosted by Raymond James to C$47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Interfor from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on Interfor from C$37.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Interfor from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Interfor from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Interfor from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

TSE:IFP opened at C$37.12 on Friday. Interfor has a 52 week low of C$7.93 and a 52 week high of C$38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$31.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.10.

In other news, Director Ian Fillinger bought 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$24.13 per share, with a total value of C$74,803.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,970 shares in the company, valued at C$1,374,686.10. Also, Director Douglas William Geoffrey Whitehead sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.10, for a total value of C$271,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$325,200.

About Interfor

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

