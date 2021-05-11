Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Skillz Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Skillz in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.15). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Skillz’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Get Skillz alerts:

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $67.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.82 million.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SKLZ. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush started coverage on Skillz in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Skillz from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skillz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.93.

Shares of NYSE:SKLZ opened at $14.41 on Monday. Skillz has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $46.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.77.

In other Skillz news, VP Charlotte Edelman sold 30,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $708,135.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 130,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,839.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 274,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $6,414,415.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 634,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,813,477.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,424,095 shares of company stock worth $243,298,377 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKLZ. Atlas Venture Associates IX LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skillz in the 4th quarter worth $465,688,000. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Skillz in the 4th quarter worth $308,992,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skillz in the 1st quarter worth $82,219,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Skillz in the 4th quarter worth $57,763,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skillz in the 4th quarter worth $33,207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.