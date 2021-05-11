Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Dream Industrial REIT’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:DIR)

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) – Analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Dream Industrial REIT in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now expects that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. Desjardins also issued estimates for Dream Industrial REIT’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get Dream Industrial REIT alerts:

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$61.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$60.77 million.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Dream Industrial REIT in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Dream Industrial REIT has a 1-year low of C$8.08 and a 1-year high of C$9.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of ?.

Dream Industrial REIT Company Profile

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.