Altus Group Limited Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share (TSE:AIF)

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) – Stock analysts at Cormark boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Altus Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 7th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now forecasts that the company will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.74. Cormark also issued estimates for Altus Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get Altus Group alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Altus Group to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “na” rating and set a C$63.00 price target (down from C$66.00) on shares of Altus Group in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$57.25.

Altus Group stock opened at C$59.09 on Monday. Altus Group has a 1-year low of C$38.06 and a 1-year high of C$64.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$61.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$54.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

In other news, Senior Officer Angelo Bartolini sold 1,500 shares of Altus Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.69, for a total value of C$94,033.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,312 shares in the company, valued at C$1,837,548.76. Also, Senior Officer Michael Commons sold 5,200 shares of Altus Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.30, for a total transaction of C$323,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$235,182.50.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.