Fortis Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fortis in a research report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.63. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.27 billion.

FTS has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$59.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$58.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$58.25.

Shares of TSE FTS opened at C$54.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$54.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$52.90. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of C$48.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.92%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

