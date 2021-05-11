Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) PT Raised to C$11.50

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:MAL opened at C$10.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.58. The stock has a market cap of C$612.50 million and a PE ratio of 186.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.66, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 3.18. Magellan Aerospace has a one year low of C$5.14 and a one year high of C$11.73.

Get Magellan Aerospace alerts:

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$180.06 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Magellan Aerospace will post 0.8199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Magellan Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 736.84%.

Magellan Aerospace Company Profile

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells aero engine, and aero structure assemblies and components for the aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers aero engine products, such as engine frames, compressor and fan cases, turbine cases, shafts, rotor spools, discs and blisks, and gearbox housings; and combustion liners and cases, exhaust frames and systems, engine bypass ducts and frames, acoustically treated exhaust systems, and fan cowl doors, as well as repair and overhaul services.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.