Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $126.00 to $135.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Eastman Chemical traded as high as $126.90 and last traded at $126.89, with a volume of 505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.97.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EMN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Tudor Pickering lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

In other news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 20,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,245,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $8,451,738.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,881 shares in the company, valued at $35,362,713.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,548 shares of company stock worth $17,935,693. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $193,544,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 495.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,302,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,608,000 after buying an additional 1,083,689 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,917,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,295,387,000 after buying an additional 630,045 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,573,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,054,182,000 after buying an additional 353,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1,127.4% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 247,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,867,000 after buying an additional 227,775 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.19 and a 200 day moving average of $105.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

