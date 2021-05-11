Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Hits New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $28.05 and last traded at $27.48, with a volume of 1472 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.07.

The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.17. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%.

RUTH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

In other Ruth’s Hospitality Group news, Director Michael P. Odonnell sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $4,980,000.00. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 205.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $939.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.73.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

