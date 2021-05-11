Graham (NYSE:GHC) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $662.93 and last traded at $658.58, with a volume of 601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $651.37.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%.

Get Graham alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $618.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $544.95.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $9.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by $5.15. Graham had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 4.71%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Graham by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Graham during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in Graham by 340.5% in the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. raised its holdings in Graham by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,841,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Graham Company Profile (NYSE:GHC)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.