Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $27.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Fluor traded as high as $24.85 and last traded at $24.32, with a volume of 2783 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.68.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Vertical Research raised Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 2.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.55.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.22) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Fluor Company Profile (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

