H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (HR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to post earnings of C$0.38 per share for the quarter.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$277.51 million during the quarter.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Monday, February 15th.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.