Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$35.00 to C$39.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Imperial Oil traded as high as C$38.61 and last traded at C$38.10, with a volume of 87975 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$38.09.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IMO. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$34.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, May 3rd. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$37.75 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$33.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Imperial Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$34.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$32.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$26.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently -50.11%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile (TSE:IMO)

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

