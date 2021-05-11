Exchange Income (EIF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.03 per share for the quarter.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$301.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$281.02 million.

Shares of Exchange Income stock opened at C$38.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.91. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of C$19.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 292.31%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EIF. Scotiabank upped their target price on Exchange Income from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. National Bankshares set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Exchange Income and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Exchange Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.35.

In other news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.05, for a total value of C$201,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$301,224.90.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

