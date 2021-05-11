Telos Co.’s Lock-Up Period To End on May 18th (NASDAQ:TLS)

Telos’ (NASDAQ:TLS) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, May 18th. Telos had issued 14,968,859 shares in its public offering on November 19th. The total size of the offering was $254,470,603 based on an initial share price of $17.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TLS shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Telos from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

Shares of TLS stock opened at $31.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.22. Telos has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $41.84.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $44.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.65 million. On average, research analysts expect that Telos will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Telos news, SVP Brendan D. Malloy sold 459,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $15,149,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 211,198 shares in the company, valued at $6,969,534. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard C. Bailey sold 35,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $1,178,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,413. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,046,628 shares of company stock valued at $100,538,724 in the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Telos in the 4th quarter valued at about $561,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Telos in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,275,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Telos in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,265,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Telos in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,853,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Telos in the 4th quarter valued at about $554,000.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

