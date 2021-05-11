Better World Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:BWACU)

Better World Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:BWACU) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, May 12th. Better World Acquisition had issued 11,000,000 shares in its public offering on November 13th. The total size of the offering was $110,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

OTCMKTS BWACU opened at $10.78 on Tuesday. Better World Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $13.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWACU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Moab Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000.

Better World Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

