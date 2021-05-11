Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) PT Set at €120.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €121.00 ($142.35) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Independent Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €109.70 ($129.06).

Shares of ETR:RHM opened at €87.94 ($103.46) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion and a PE ratio of -140.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is €87.18 and its 200 day moving average is €83.12. Rheinmetall has a 52 week low of €58.66 ($69.01) and a 52 week high of €93.80 ($110.35). The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.83.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

