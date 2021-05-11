GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €23.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.50 ($27.65) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on G1A. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Baader Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Barclays set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €31.66 ($37.24).

G1A stock opened at €36.41 ($42.84) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.97. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €20.74 ($24.40) and a 1 year high of €37.34 ($43.93). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €35.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is €31.07.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

