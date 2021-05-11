Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) PT Set at €241.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €241.00 ($283.53) target price on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MEURV. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €293.00 ($344.71) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €265.00 ($311.76) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €284.00 ($334.12) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Munchener Ruckvers currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €274.25 ($322.65).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12 month low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 12 month high of €200.00 ($235.29).

