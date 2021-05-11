Brokerages Anticipate Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Brokerages predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) will post sales of $1.61 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.69 billion. Ulta Beauty posted sales of $1.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full year sales of $7.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.20 billion to $7.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.65 billion to $8.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ULTA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.24.

In related news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total transaction of $68,996,625.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,546,773.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total value of $1,263,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,463,211.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 820,644 shares of company stock worth $256,177,793 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 276.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,766,000 after buying an additional 592,461 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 777,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $223,206,000 after acquiring an additional 186,481 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 9.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 564,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $174,654,000 after acquiring an additional 48,689 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,942,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 480,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,893,000 after acquiring an additional 18,787 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $322.34 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $186.01 and a fifty-two week high of $351.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $320.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.40, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

