$1.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to report $1.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.05 billion and the highest is $1.08 billion. Palo Alto Networks posted sales of $869.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full year sales of $4.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.17 billion to $4.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.86 billion to $5.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

PANW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $385.00 to $425.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.71.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.51, for a total transaction of $509,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.42, for a total transaction of $998,893.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 299,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,938,267.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,039 shares of company stock worth $17,437,398 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,188,000. Bremer Bank National Association raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 5,744 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 168.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 606 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $341.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.08. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $210.79 and a one year high of $403.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.11 and a beta of 1.50.

Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

