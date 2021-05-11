Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s FY2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 11.10%.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TNDM. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.62.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $80.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.38 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.66. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52 week low of $75.26 and a 52 week high of $123.74.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNDM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 4.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 364,969 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,209,000 after purchasing an additional 108,829 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth about $406,000. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 3,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $303,873.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $17,454,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 211,844 shares of company stock valued at $18,537,916. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

