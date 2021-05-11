Simon Roberts Sells 131,687 Shares of J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) Stock

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) insider Simon Roberts sold 131,687 shares of J Sainsbury stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.23), for a total value of £325,266.89 ($424,963.27).

SBRY stock opened at GBX 256.10 ($3.35) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.65. J Sainsbury plc has a 12-month low of GBX 178.55 ($2.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 263.40 ($3.44). The stock has a market cap of £5.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 243.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 230.28.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a GBX 7.40 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. J Sainsbury’s payout ratio is -0.25%.

SBRY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on J Sainsbury from GBX 214 ($2.80) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 232.86 ($3.04).

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

