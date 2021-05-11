H C Slingsby plc (LON:SLNG) Insider Morgan Morris Purchases 2,500 Shares

H C Slingsby plc (LON:SLNG) insider Morgan Morris acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 265 ($3.46) per share, with a total value of £6,625 ($8,655.60).
The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 238.24. H C Slingsby plc has a one year low of GBX 2 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 335 ($4.38). The stock has a market cap of £675,000.00 and a P/E ratio of 3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46.
About H C Slingsby
