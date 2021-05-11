H C Slingsby plc (LON:SLNG) Insider Morgan Morris Purchases 2,500 Shares

H C Slingsby plc (LON:SLNG) insider Morgan Morris acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 265 ($3.46) per share, with a total value of £6,625 ($8,655.60).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 238.24. H C Slingsby plc has a one year low of GBX 2 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 335 ($4.38). The stock has a market cap of £675,000.00 and a P/E ratio of 3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46.

About H C Slingsby

H C Slingsby plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the merchanting and distribution of industrial and commercial equipment in the United Kingdom. It provides a range of incidental purchasing supplies for various sectors, such as handling and lifting, wheel and castor, ladder and step, storage and shelving, office, safety and security, personal protective equipment and work wear, cleaning and hygiene, mailroom and packaging, workshop and maintenance, waste and recycling, premise, locker and cloakroom, sign and label, and flooring and matting.

