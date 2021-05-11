William Blair Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Welbilt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. William Blair also issued estimates for Welbilt’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $316.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.77 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Welbilt from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Welbilt in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Welbilt from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Welbilt from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE WBT opened at $22.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 554.75 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.90. Welbilt has a 52 week low of $4.15 and a 52 week high of $22.98.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,497,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,589,000 after purchasing an additional 972,811 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 217.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,692,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266,361 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,645,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,520,000 after purchasing an additional 872,047 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,226,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,984,000 after purchasing an additional 906,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,868,000. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

