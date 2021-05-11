Raymond James Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) – Equities researchers at Raymond James upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Zymeworks in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James analyst D. Novak now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.17) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.19). Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Zymeworks’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.38) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.06) EPS.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.17. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a negative net margin of 569.13%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Zymeworks from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Zymeworks from $71.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Zymeworks from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zymeworks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Shares of NYSE ZYME opened at $28.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.13. Zymeworks has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $59.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYME. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after buying an additional 1,845,142 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Zymeworks by 292.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,543,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,952,000 after buying an additional 1,149,999 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,160,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,541,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP grew its position in shares of Zymeworks by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 578,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,321,000 after buying an additional 333,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Zymeworks news, insider James Priour sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $26,533.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,477.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kathryn O’driscoll sold 786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total value of $27,289.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,704.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,121 shares of company stock worth $276,979 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

