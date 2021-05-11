Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) PT Set at €78.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ABI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €64.85 ($76.29).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 52-week high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

