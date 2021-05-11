Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Receives “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) in a research note released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a sell rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vor Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.20.

Shares of NYSE:VOR opened at $22.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.52. Vor Biopharma has a 1 year low of $21.94 and a 1 year high of $63.62.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VOR. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $862,000.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

