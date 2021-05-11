Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC. is a bio-therapeutics company dedicated to the commercialization of non-personalized (allogeneic) cell therapy products for the treatment of several severe degenerative, ischemic and autoimmune disorders. The Company is developing a pipeline of products, stored ready-to-use, that are derived from the human placenta, a non-controversial source, and not from embryonic stem cells. “

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Pluristem Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.79.

NASDAQ:PSTI opened at $3.82 on Friday. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $12.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.92.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.22). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pluristem Therapeutics will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTI. Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $2,122,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 583.3% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 41,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 113,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 11,641 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 389.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 113,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 11,641 shares during the period. 11.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

