BMO Capital Markets Lowers Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Price Target to C$16.00

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report report published on Saturday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MRE. CIBC lifted their price target on Martinrea International from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Martinrea International from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Martinrea International to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Martinrea International from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.14.

Shares of MRE opened at C$13.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.90. The company has a market cap of C$1.10 billion and a PE ratio of -40.26. Martinrea International has a one year low of C$7.05 and a one year high of C$16.27.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.01 billion. Analysts expect that Martinrea International will post 2.5199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -58.65%.

In related news, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer purchased 11,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.82 per share, with a total value of C$161,694.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,255,500.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

