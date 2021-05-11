Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Buy

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Sunday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a $21.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $17.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SBRA. Mizuho downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $17.78 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $18.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.49.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.15%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $104,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,667 shares in the company, valued at $743,685.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,852,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,506,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,257 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,442,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,607 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 441.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,214,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,101,000 after acquiring an additional 990,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,945,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,856,000 after acquiring an additional 983,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.