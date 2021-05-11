Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Rating Reiterated by Evercore ISI

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Evercore ISI in a note issued to investors on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CVNA. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.00.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $242.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Carvana has a 12 month low of $83.10 and a 12 month high of $323.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $271.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.74. The company has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.71 and a beta of 2.52.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carvana will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.72, for a total transaction of $41,961.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,375,694.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 23,992 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.39, for a total transaction of $6,823,084.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,433 shares in the company, valued at $407,530.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 975,483 shares of company stock valued at $272,633,535. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Carvana by 0.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC grew its position in Carvana by 1.2% during the first quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

