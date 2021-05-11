American Well (AMWL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $60.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.60 million. American Well’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect American Well to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get American Well alerts:

AMWL opened at $12.76 on Tuesday. American Well has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $43.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.51.

AMWL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on American Well from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on American Well in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Well from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen cut their price target on American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

In other news, COO Kurt Knight sold 16,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $292,518.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,185,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,355,375.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 3,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $72,381.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 726,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,665,145.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 538,325 shares of company stock worth $9,701,702.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.