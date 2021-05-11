MidasProtocol Achieves Market Cap of $1.11 Million (MAS)

MidasProtocol (CURRENCY:MAS) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. One MidasProtocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MidasProtocol has traded up 103% against the dollar. MidasProtocol has a total market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $7,052.00 worth of MidasProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.83 or 0.00082959 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00018886 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.51 or 0.00064287 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00056513 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.77 or 0.00106386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.86 or 0.00781734 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,906.79 or 0.08881955 BTC.

MidasProtocol Profile

MidasProtocol (CRYPTO:MAS) is a coin. MidasProtocol’s total supply is 270,540,521 coins and its circulating supply is 195,540,521 coins. MidasProtocol’s official website is midasprotocol.io . MidasProtocol’s official Twitter account is @MidasProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas Foundation is a Decentralised Autonomous Organization that runs on a web-based platform. It aims to kickstart potential frontier technology projects, provide reliable information and validate projects according to Global Transparency Alliance Framework. Midas Foundation is dedicated to bringing the most of the benefits and rewards to Midas Pioneers & Midasians as well as to grow and protect their investments in Midas Ecosystem. Midas Protocol is a multi-crypto-currencies wallet that users can use to store multi-cryptocurrencies and tokens; and conduct complex trading activities directly from wallet with multiple DEXs and CEXs, using multiple advanced order-types including automated execution settings; spend crypto-currencies on any consumer-brand outlets and any e-commerce platform that integrate with Midas wallet. “

