Gemini Dollar Trading 0.4% Lower This Week (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. One Gemini Dollar coin can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00001783 BTC on popular exchanges. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $125.06 million and approximately $7.48 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.83 or 0.00082959 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00018886 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.51 or 0.00064287 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00056513 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.77 or 0.00106386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $431.86 or 0.00781734 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,906.79 or 0.08881955 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 126,954,039 coins. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog . Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Gemini Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

