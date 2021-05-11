Mawson Gold (OTCMKTS:MWSNF) Trading Down 0.3%

Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF) shares fell 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. 59,900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 46,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.26.

Mawson Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MWSNF)

Mawson Gold Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal interests in the Nordic countries. It explores for gold, uranium, cobalt, copper, lead, zinc, and silver ores. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Rompas-Rajapalot gold project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 10 exploration permit applications and reservations in Finland.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.