Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Shares Down 8.3%

Shares of Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) fell 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $89.85 and last traded at $89.85. 222 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.00.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Soitec in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Soitec alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.55.

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers FD-SOI (Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator) for low power computing applications and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Soitec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soitec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.