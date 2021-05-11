Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:VITFF) Trading 2.8% Higher

Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF)’s stock price traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.29 and last traded at $12.14. 63,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 59,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.81.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.17.

Victoria Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VITFF)

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

