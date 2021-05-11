Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK) shares dropped 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.50 and last traded at $13.80. Approximately 1,350 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 10,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.90.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.27. The stock has a market cap of $169.05 million, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.90.

Suncrest Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SBKK)

Suncrest Bank provides various banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in California. The company offers business banking products and services, which include checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial real estate loans, working capital lines of credit, equipment financing, construction, small business administration, commercial loans, and small business guaranteed loans, as well as investment real estate loans; cash management services; merchant services; and certificate of deposit registry services.

